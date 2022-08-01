Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Increases By 41.0%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 6,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Further Reading

