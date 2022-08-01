Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Decreases By 39.0%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $91,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
