Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Grows By 71.9%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 335,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 188,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,494. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

