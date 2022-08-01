Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Expands By 71.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 50,497 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,195,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,912,016.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 50,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,195,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,912,016.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,861.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 105,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,533 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter worth $353,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.