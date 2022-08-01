Shyft Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $272,244.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $272,244.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,390,986 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

