Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,721,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

