Sicart Associates LLC Buys 22,251 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

