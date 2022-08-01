Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $255.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

