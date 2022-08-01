Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.64 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average of $202.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

