Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000. PayPal makes up approximately 2.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

