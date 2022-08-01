Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $404.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,304,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

