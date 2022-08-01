Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

