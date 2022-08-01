Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.47

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 152772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $3,140,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 368,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

