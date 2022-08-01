Signify Health (SGFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Signify Health to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signify Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 91.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 95.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $695,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

