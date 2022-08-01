Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70.

Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.17. 88,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,019. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

