Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
