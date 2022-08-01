Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

