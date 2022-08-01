Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 814.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

NYSE:UNH opened at $542.34 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.80 and a 200 day moving average of $497.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

