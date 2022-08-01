Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after buying an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

