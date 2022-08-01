Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

