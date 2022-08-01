Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $669.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.11.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

