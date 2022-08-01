Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

