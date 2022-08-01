Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Up 3.5%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.76. 2,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

