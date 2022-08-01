SingularityNET Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.04 or 0.99956893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

