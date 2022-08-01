Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.