SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.25

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.