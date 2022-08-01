Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Small Pharma Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.97.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Pharma (DMTTF)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.