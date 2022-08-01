SmartCash Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $724,107.39 and $19,365.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,198.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,665.24 or 0.07178101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00157122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00022071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00255485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00669184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00594911 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005600 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.