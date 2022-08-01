Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £12,504.80 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider George Buckley purchased 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,066.02).

Smiths Group Price Performance

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 8.07 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,534.43 ($18.49). The stock had a trading volume of 615,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,858. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,415.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,479.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,486.84. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($15.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,642 ($19.78).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,775 ($21.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.30).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

