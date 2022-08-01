Soda Coin (SOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98,990.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Soda Coin has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $98,990.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00132868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

