Solrise Finance (SLRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,317.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $111,317.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,138 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

