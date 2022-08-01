Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.86. 16,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.