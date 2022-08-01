Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Southern stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. 184,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.61.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southern by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 170,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southern by 45.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.