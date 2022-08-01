SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $280,794.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00132891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,070,757 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

