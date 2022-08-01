SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lowered by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

