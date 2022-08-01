SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Reduced by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 3.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 106,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $28.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

