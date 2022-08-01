SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Aire Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

