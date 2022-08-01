SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,813 shares.The stock last traded at $456.81 and had previously closed at $458.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

