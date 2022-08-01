Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 241 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

