SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $119,763.19 and $25.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,216.29 or 1.00029629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00216158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00260841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00115772 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

