Spore (SPORE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,311.00

Spore (SPORE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $742,482.15 and $1,311.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.85 or 1.00021560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

