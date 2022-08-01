SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $64,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,967. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

