Stably USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $463,124.63

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $463,124.63 and approximately $6,037.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
Stably USD Profile
USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,235 coins and its circulating supply is 463,203 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.
Stably USD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.