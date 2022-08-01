Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $620,398.23

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $620,398.23 and approximately $179,216.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

