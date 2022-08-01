Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,635 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

