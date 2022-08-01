Step Finance (STEP) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $176,282.23 and $471,863.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00611076 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016233 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
