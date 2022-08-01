Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.87 on Monday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

