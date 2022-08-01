STERIS (STE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.55-$8.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $225.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 207.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

