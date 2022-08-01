Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 319,212 shares.The stock last traded at €17.22 ($17.57) and had previously closed at €17.11 ($17.46).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($25.73).

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.65.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

