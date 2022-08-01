Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 767,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN traded up €0.22 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €17.11 ($17.46). The company had a trading volume of 92,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,212. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.65.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.21 ($25.73).

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,113,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.